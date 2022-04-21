David Stearns is happy with the first two weeks of the season.

The Brewers’ President of Baseball Operations is thrilled to see Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura producing once again.

“Those are two really talented hitters who have clearly put up enormous levels of production in the past,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “To varying degrees, they’ve struggled at points over the last couple of years as well. It was great to see both of those guys get big hits. Any time you’re hitting home runs with runners on base, as both of those guys do, it changes the game very quickly. Yeli with the big grand slam, and then Keston with a big 3-run home yesterday. Those are the type of hits that change the format of a game quickly, and if we do enough of that, we’re going to score plenty of runs.”

After a 5-2 homestand, the Brewers have the day off today.

They’re back in action on Friday night in Philadelphia.

With the Bucks playing on WTMJ, you can hear Brewers vs. Phillies on 94.5 ESPN.