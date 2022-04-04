Tee it up, Tiger.

What have you got to lose?

Masters Week is officially upon us and all eyes are on Tiger Woods.

Just a little over a year removed from a car accident that left him in critical condition, Tiger was prowling the grounds at Augusta National on Sunday, judging whether or not he could give it a go this week.

He, himself, tweeted on Saturday that he’d be a game-time decision.

Our last memory of Tiger at Augusta was his epic win in 2019, earning his 5th career green jacket and 15th major championship.

A return to glory as Jim Nantz beautifully described that day.

We don’t need that this week.

We just need the big cat back where he belongs.

Even if he goes out and misses the cut, just playing this weekend would be considered one of the great triumphs of Woods’ illustrious career.

Now, make no mistake, if he’s teeing it up, he’s teeing it up to compete.

But sometimes in sports and in life, the score doesn’t matter.

This weekend, just showing up would be a win for the greatest golfer of all-time.

