Moments like that just don’t happen every day.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the Brewers trailed the Cardinals 5 to 2.

An 8th inning rally had been stymied as a Christian Yelich rocket that surely would’ve tied the game was snared by Cards’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The Brewers had a 10-game lead in the division.

The result ultimately wouldn’t really have mattered.

They had every reason to pack it in and roll over, especially after a long west coast road trip.

So, what did they do?

The exact opposite.

Daniel Vogelbach comes up with the moment of the season, hitting a walk-off grand slam.

The coin flips both ways.

UItimately, the result of the game didn’t matter that much.

It didn’t secure the Brewers’ division championship hopes.

It certainly didn’t hurt.

But the fight said everything you need to know about this team’s character.

This is a never say die team.

A fight ’til the last out team.

A mob-scene at home plate team.

A Gatorade shower team.

A whole team stands in the dugout while the hero gets interviewed team.

Games like Sunday’s make you believe something magical is going on in Milwaukee in 2021.

It can happen.

The Bucks proved it.

The Brewers are telling you that they’re on deck.

