CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger joins an esteemed list of honorees Wednesday night when she receives the Milwaukee Press Club’s Sacred Cat Award at the annual Gridiron ceremony.

You can be part virtually starting at 6:30 p.m. Details here.

The Sacred Cat dates back to 1973, recognizing excellence in national journalism when the Club honored another CNN correspondent, Peter Arnett.

Other recipients include Walter Cronkite, MacNeil/Lehrer, Ted Turner, Judy Woodruff, and, more recently, the late Cokie Roberts, Ann Compton, Marty Baron, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Chuck Todd.

Gloria Borger joined WTMJ’s Gene Mueller to chat about media bias, how the industry has changed over the years, the future of the media, and so much more.

Listen to the full interview in the player above.