Happy Milwaukee Day!

Today is April 14th, or 4/14, which of course coincides with Milwaukee’s area code (414).

“This is a day when we celebrate the city, the county, anybody in 414, the people who live here,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett tells Wisconsin’s Morning News. “After a year of what we’ve been through, I think it’s just nice to celebrate something that’s just sort of fun.”

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate Milwaukee Day. Check out a full list here.

Mayor Barrett also discussed vaccines, crime rates in the city, and potential infrastructure money. Listen to the full interview in the player above.