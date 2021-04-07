Spring is a great time to refresh with an exciting adventure for the whole family! This week Travel Wisconsin has some fun filled ideas that will get the kids excited, keep parents entertained and make the entire family smile.

Sundrop University in Shawano (Shawano County)

Every kid LOVES soda, why not take them on a memorable trip to learn all about the fizzy drink at Sundrop University! Take the self-guided tour around the museum to learn about the history of Sun Drop and Twig’s Beverages. You can even get a sneak peek at the live production lines and most importantly, try a few free samples! Continue the fun filled day with a family meal at Annello’s Torch Lite Restaurant, home to delicious food and a petting farm! Order from a diverse and delicious menu of Italian pasta and American Cuisine, and keep the kids entertained before and after the meal at the petting farm! With alpacas, camels, kangaroos, and zebras amongst many other animals on display, this is no average petting zoo! End the day with a few cannonballs in the indoor pool at Shawano Four Seasons Resort. Home to a spacious atrium and pool area (along with a hot tub) this is the perfect place to have some evening fun and unwind.

Splash, swim, slide and surf in the Wisconsin Dells

Head to the Waterpark Capital of the world and stay at the Kalahari Resort for a weekend of fun and adventure! With an indoor water coaster, surf machine and slides where the floor drops out from beneath you, there’s something fun and exciting for everyone. Parents will have just as much fun as the kids with an indoor/outdoor hot tub, a lazy river and even a swim up bar. Enjoy a fun and memorable family dinner at Buffalo Phil’s Pizza and Grille less than a mile away from the resort. With a jaw dropping lego brick city on display and a miniature model train that delivers your food, the kids will have a blast! Specializing in Chicken, BBQ, Pizzas, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pastas, Steak and Seafood there’s something on the menu for every member of the family. Head back to the Kalahari for an evening of thrills at the indoor theme park, home to a mini golf course, carrousel, Ferris wheel, game room and ropes course! For something a little different, treat the family to a game or two of bowling at the volcano lounge and lanes or try joining forces and working together to escape the Wrath of Anubis escape room!

Gaming and vintage cars in Hartford (Washington County)

Bring the whole family to a restaurant known across the state for its fantastic food, good drinks and countless arcade games –The Mineshaft Restaurant in Hartford *OR at the newly opened location in Oshkosh, WI*. It’s also the site of the 5,000 sq. foot, MILLION DOLLAR game room filled with over 70 high tech video and arcade games and an enormous prize table that’ll have the kids heads spinning! The restaurant has a family-style menu the size of a novel, offering a plethora of Mexican, Italian and American cuisine options. Just a block away is the Wisconsin Automotive Museum, Wisconsin’s largest auto museum! Stop by to see the ever-changing display of classic and vintage autos like Pontiacs, Studebakers, Chevrolets, Kaisers, Fords, and other cars from around the world. There’s even different themed sections such as luxury, military and short track racing vehicles! Spend the night at the brand new Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, just a block from the Mineshaft and Auto Museum! This location features an indoor pool and the Wissota Chophouse, a local favorite for great steaks and tasty drinks with outdoor seating on the patio.

