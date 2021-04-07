Susie Fono and her sister Judy. Photo Courtesy: Holocaust Education Resource Center.

Holocaust survivor Suzie Fono was only 7 years old when the Nazi’s invaded her home of Budapest, Hungary and despite it being nearly 8 decades later, her memory is as vivid as the day it happened.

Fono is now 84 years old and recalling moments that are etched in her mind for a lifetime.

She remembers the day in 1944, when her and her family were told to wear identification, letting the Nazi’s know they were Jewish.

“April 5 was my dad’s birthday and that’s when we got the law that we had to wear the yellow stars and Jews could only live in marked apartments,” said Fono.

There are several moments that stand out in her mind- like the time when she was walking along the Danube River with her family. That’s when she first heard the sirens that changed everything.

“Dad turned on the radio, we still had one and that’s when it was announced that the Nazi’s, the German’s, entered Hungary.

Hear the full interview with Fono by clicking on the audio player above.