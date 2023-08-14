MILWAUKEE — What part of the 2008 Milwaukee Brewers season sticks out to you?

Was it the firing of manager Ned Yost with just 12 games remaining in the year? Was it the 20 extra innings games the Brewers played in 2008? Or, like myself, was it the July 7th of long-time Cleveland hurler CC Sabathia, a stunning trade deadline move that helped propel the team to their first postseason birth since 1982 at that time?

15 years later, Sabathia has fond memories of his impactful yet brief stay in Brew City as the team prepared to honor his contributions to Milwaukee baseball history on August 25th. The 3-1 regular season finale victory against the Cubs was highlighted by a four-hit, complete game effort by Sabathia.

“I remember getting a ground ball and throwing my arms up and turning around to see [Jason] Kendall coming towards me” Sabathia said Monday. “But that was it after that.”

Kendall one of several Brewers players Sabathia has fond memories of even as he transitioned to the Yankees the following year. He says to this day, several ’08 Brewers make up his roster of closest friends.

“My best friend who I’ve known my whole life, Dave Riske, was already in the clubhouse. And I got Mike Cameron, Rickie Weeks, Price Fielder, Billy Hall…those are some of my closest friends to this day. I love Milwaukee and it’s great to get that love from the city for sure.”

Sabathia will be honored before the Brewers face the Padres on the 25th. Additionally, CC Sabathia will throw out the game’s first pitch, and the first 25,000 ticketed fans will receive a commemorative poster.

HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: President Joe Biden visits Milwaukee on Tuesday to highlight one year of the Inflation Reduction Act