There are so many reasons to explore every corner of the state and our fresh spin on food and drink is certainly one of them. Here’s to traveling by fork and experiencing a destination one bite at a time!

Enjoy waterfront dining in Manitowoc (Manitowoc County)

Enjoy a unique Wisconsin dining experience on the harbor at The Wharf in Manitowoc. This waterfront bar, restaurant and live music venue in downtown Manitowoc features a 4,000-square-foot open air patio with an impressive retractable roof system – so you can dine al fresco no matter the weather. Find anything from tacos to grilled sandwiches and burgers to custom homemade pizza. Don’t forget to check out their massive cocktail menu and tap and beer list featuring 25 local and imported beers.

After your meal, learn about Wisconsin’s storied shipping history along Lake Michigan by visiting the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, home to over 85,000 artifacts, photographs and works of art. While you’re there, grab a cocktail at the Sub Pub, the outdoor rooftop deck pub with an incredible view over Lake Michigan.

Spend the night at The Harbor Town Inn, the modern and nautically themed hotel in the heart of Manitowoc. This pet-friendly hotel has rooms and suites big enough for the whole family and is located off highway 43, close to local restaurants and shops.

Enjoy a pizza and sleep beneath the pines in Greenwood (Clark County)

This summer, take the whole family to Wedges Creek for one of their special pizza night events. After building a brick oven with his family in 2013 and four years of perfecting delicious homemade recipes, pizza chef Jeff decided it was time to share his pizza passion with the community. It has become a local favorite; so, stop by and find out what all the buzz is about! While you wait for your pizza, enjoy a variety of lawn games, beach volleyball, playground equipment, a roaring fire pit and on most nights, live music starting at 6:00 pm.

No reason to rush off after finishing your pizza, Wedges Creek is the perfect place to stay and enjoy a weekend vacation beneath the pines. You can pitch a tent or park your RV at one of Wedges Creek’s camping sites or rent one of their single or double room cabins.

Visit a classic Wisconsin supper club in Watertown (Jefferson County)

Make plans to check out one of Wisconsin’s most iconic supper clubs, the Elias Inn Supper Club in Watertown. This supper club is known far and wide for its fantastic Friday fish fry and their incredible prime rib served on Saturdays. From walleye, pike, cod, tilapia, salmon and stuffed shrimp, there are so many delicious options to choose from.

After your meal, explore a world-renowned architectural structure and America’s first kindergarten at the Octagon House Museum. This incredible eight-sided symmetrical house was built back in the 1850s, inspired by New York architect Orson Fowler, who promoted the healthy living aspects of octagonal dwellings in the 1850s. While you’re there, you can take a self-guided tour of the first kindergarten classroom along with the rustic and historic Pioneer Barn also on the property.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.