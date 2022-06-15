MILWAUKEE- Southeast Wisconsin’s heat wave is set to come to an end Wednesday night, but along with a cool down comes the threat of severe weather.

Potentially severe thunderstorms, high wind & the threat of tornados are expected.

We will continue to provide updates on tonight’s weather below.

7:36 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jefferson county until 8:30 p.m.

7:10 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dodge and Jefferson counties until 8 p.m.

6:52 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County lasting until 7:30 p.m.

6:34 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for both Fond Du Lac and Dodge counties until 7:15 p.m.

6:15 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Fon Du Lac and Dodge counties until 6:45 p.m. including Waupun WI, Ripon WI and Pardeeville WI.

6PM

A Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dodge County until 6:30pm. Winds of up to 60mph are expected as is quarter sized hail.

2:30PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Southeast Wisconsin tonight. Counties included in the watch are; Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson & Waukesha. The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 10 o’clock tonight.

A #TornadoWatch has been issued for the counties in yellow. Future weather conditions are favorable for tornado development. Have a safetly plan in place and stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest severe weather alerts. pic.twitter.com/FDKyr0I32f — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 15, 2022

12PM