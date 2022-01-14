No matter what time of year, Wisconsin is the perfect destination for outdoor sport enthusiasts. So this winter, strap on your skis, pump up your bike tires or gas up your snowmobile and enjoy Wisconsin’s winter wonderland to the fullest.

Head to Seeley for Fat Tire Biking (Sawyer and Bayfield counties)

If you’re a fat tire biker looking for a beautiful network of well-maintained trails to explore, journey to the Chequamegon area! The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) grooms and maintains over 70 miles of winter bike trails in Sawyer and Bayfield counties. Travelers can check out the CAMBA website for fat tire biking resources like the winter trail maps and trail descriptions.

Bikers can also roll through the hundreds of miles of plowed town roads while making stops at shops and restaurants along the way. One fantastic supper club you won’t want to miss is the Mooselips Supper Club at the Sawmill Saloon in Seeley. Enjoy delicious homecooked meals at this charming supper club and on weekends you can stop by in the morning for hot and cold coffee concoctions and for their delicious and always fresh pastries. Stay right next door the Sawmill Saloon at the Lenroot Lodge for picture-perfect views of the Namekagon River.

Explore Lapham Peak in Delafield (Waukesha County)

If you enjoy cross-country skiing, Lapham Peak is a must visit destination, home to 17 miles of gorgeous, wooded trails. Lapham peak even has snow-making equipment, making it possible to improve snow base conditions and extend the ski season as long as possible.

If you’re looking to try something unique, visit Lapham peak at night and ski their 2.5 miles of lighted trails for night skiing! Trail lights are on Monday-Saturday until 9:00 p.m. A state park admission and state trail pass are required for skiers 16 years of age or older. Ski and snowshoe rentals are available at the property as well. Cozy up for the evening at the Delafield Hotel, one of Wisconsin’s most celebrated boutique properties. Enjoy the small-town charm and laid-back serenity during your stay and make sure to ask about the Kohler rain showers and spa tubs. Make sure to request a room overlooking the nearby Kettle Moraine State Forest; the views during wintertime are truly magical. Dine at I.D. – conveniently located inside the Delafield Hotel. Try the pineapple and pork belly tacos, a local favorite.

Cruise through the many snowmobile trails in Taylor County

Before exploring Wisconsin’s scenic snowmobile trail networks, make sure to check Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report! The Wisconsin Snow Report is an interactive, online tool listing snow conditions for snowmobile trails throughout the state. It’s updated by more than 100 reports across all 72 counties. Taylor County has over 300 miles of groomed snowmobile trails maintained by eleven local snowmobile clubs. Explore 26.2 miles of gorgeous winter terrain along the Pine Line rail-trail, winding alongside an inoperative railroad track through Taylor and Price counties. Trail conditions are fair in Taylor County with some areas still closed, so make sure to check the snow report before charting your journey, but this is definitely a fun area to keep on your list as you plan a snowmobile outing this season. After your ride in Taylor County, grab some grub and spend the night at Camp 28 Resort in Rib Lake. Boasting generous meal portions and delicious local beers, the cook shanty is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on weekends. Visitors will enjoy the “up north” charm with beautiful wood furnishings and an unforgettable lakeside view. Single and double rooms are available, eight of which feature walk out balconies with spectacular views of the lake.

