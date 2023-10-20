After making a splash this off-season, the good vibes in Milwaukee have seemed to have faded away.

Well, at least on social media, maybe not in the Bucks locker room, that is.

On Thursday, in a surprise news alert, Bucks top assistant and offensive guru Terry Stotts decided to resign from his position with the organization.

To no one’s surprise, Bucks fans on social media took this news…well, let’s say a little rough.

He was a former player. A former coach prior to this in Milwaukee and a guy who was ultra-familiar with newly acquired star Damian Lillard.

And I get the outrage to a certain extent. It wasn’t the greatest of news, but it’s news that will NOT ultimately affect this Bucks team in their quest for title #3.

The Bucks have arguably the N.B.A.’s best player. A point guard who was selected as one of the N.B.A.’s top 75 players and an all-star in Khash money as their 3rd wheel.

In the big picture, losing Stotts should not dictate this season.

If reports are correct and there was a philosophical difference amongst other coaches. In that case, it is better to eliminate any potential drama now than have it linger and build during the season.

This team was built to win and built strong enough that you or I should be able to coach them to 50 wins and an eventual deep playoff run.

If, the biggest IF of them all is what we expect from first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. With all due respect, not Terry Stotts.

If this Bucks team ends up short of their goal, it won’t be because they failed to keep Terry Stotts on staff – It’ll be because they collectively failed each other.

In the words of a former championship-winning player in this state – R.E.L.A.X. – Relax, Bucks fans, it’s going to be alright.