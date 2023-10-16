The golden age of Bucks basketball is officially upon us.

Milwaukee debuted their dynamic duo last night for the first time this pre-season. Although it has only been a few weeks since the trade and only one-half that Giannis and Dame have played together, the pressure of getting back to the NBA Finals may now never be more significant than it is this season.

Lillard’s arrival not only massively improves their offensive firepower but also sets high expectations for immediate success THIS season. Not next year, not Eastern Conference, but the NBA Finals. It should go without saying, but that’s now the standard in Milwaukee.

This off-season went about better than anyone could have predicted.

The team’s bench remains much better than the league average. Bobby, Pat, and Jae Crowder will undoubtedly provide valuable depth and versatility, more than likely ensuring they maintain a plus-positive throughout the regular season and, eventually, the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and two-time league MVP should have a personal endeavor to prove his dominance as a true superstar by leading this Bucks team and this city to yet, another championship. He has lots to prove, he shouldn’t, but that’s the reality of being an NBA superstar.

His freakish athleticism and the 2021 championship run has garnered some respect around the league– keyword “some,” but a repeat Finals appearance could and would cement his legacy within the association and prove his worth amongst the all-time greats.

In a competitive Eastern Conference, where teams like the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will likely pose formidable challenges, making the NBA Finals is not just a lofty goal anymore but a necessity for our Milwaukee Bucks.

The goal is clear – Championship or bust.