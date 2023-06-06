PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monoyhan is a hypocrite.

Today, after preaching loyalty and convincing players not to chase the cash – and the source of that cash, the PGA is doing what it asked its players not to do.

The PGA is joining forces with the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Series.

When the LIV Golf series burst onto the scene, 8 and 9 figure guaranteed deals were wafted under the noses of the best golfers in the World.

Come play with us! Play in shorts, make globs of money for finishing last.

Slowly, but surely, several of golf’s best defected from the PGA in one of the great cash grabs in sports history. So did fringe players who applauded the idea of a guaranteed payday.

PGA loyalists, such as Rory McIlroy, stood strong. Collectively, the PGA and its players said “no” to dirty Saudi money.

Until today.

The PGA is just a greedy as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and scum of the circuit, Phil Mickelson.

In time, those who defected from the PGA will be allowed back into events that were previously off-limits.

Pending litigation between the two entities – dropped.

A driving force in all of it is money. What else?

LIV series players are elated.

Fans of golf will now see the best of the best participate in the same tournaments.

Tour loyalists are crushed at the PGA’s embarrassing level of hypocrisy.

