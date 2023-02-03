Drama free and results driven.

As the NBA’s trade deadline nears, reports out of Brooklyn are that perennially disgruntled all-star Kyrie Irving wants out.

A year ago, James Harden, one of the most talented headaches in the league, pouted his was out of Brooklyn in exchange for the similarly pouty Ben Simmons.

It’s the same old story in the east.

The talented Nets are steeped in drama year after year.

The 76ers remain talented but dysfunctional.

Meanwhile, the Bucks methodically go about their business and are taking flight since Khris Middleton returned from injury.

In the east, the 76ers and Nets will continue to garner the headlines as they work to establish footing in the playoff race. Their games will be scrutinized and dissected more ways than can be imagined.

And the Bucks? They’ll go about their business the way they always do. Drama free and results driven.

