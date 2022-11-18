The sense of accomplishment was real.

Optimism started to slowly grow.

The Packers 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys was fun, invigorating, and joyous.

Less than one week later, it’s all but forgotten.

Ladies and gentlemen: The Packers are a bad football team.

Not only did the Packers lose to the Tennessee Titans 27-17, but they also allowed the Titans to silence Lambeau Field with an opening drive touchdown in a game Green Bay never led.

In five of the Packers seven losses, they never held a lead.

No unit is off limits. The Packers have dropped more passes than all but one team this season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers blamed himself for a recent loss to the lowly Detroit Lions…a game Rodgers threw three interceptions.

The Packers run defense is among the worst in the NFL and special teams remain a mess.

R-E-L-A-X? That was 2014.

Run the table? That was 2016.

You might see occasional magic from the four-time MVP, but no catch phrase will resurrect the Packers playoff hopes this time.