All the storylines going into the playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are no longer relevant.

Going into their best of seven playoff series, the Bucks were 14-1 against the Bulls under Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Going into their best of seven playoff series, the Bulls hadn’t won a game in Milwaukee since 2017.

Toward the end of March, the Bulls were a jaw-dropping 0-16 against the top three teams in the eastern conference and western conference.

Toss it all out the window.

In one 48-minute stretch Wednesday night, the Bulls proved they can beat the Bucks and beat them in Milwaukee.

In one 48-minute stretch the Bulls stole home court advantage and seized momentum of a series many predicted would be over after four or five games.

And now the Bulls are heading home with confidence. A series tied at one game apiece, the Bulls accomplished their goal in Milwaukee…despite what the numbers suggested.

