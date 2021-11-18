What was the most painful loss in Packers history?

According to ESPN NFL Nation Packers beat writer, Rob Demovsky, the answer to the question is the 1999 NFC wild-card round match-up against the San Francisco 49ers. A game the Packers lost when a stumbling Steve Young regained his footwork to throw a 25-yard touchdown to Terrell Owens at 3com Park.

Painful? Yes. The most painful? Not even close.

To me, the 2015 NFC Championship game loss against the Seahawks in Seattle is by far the most excruciating loss in franchise history.

First and foremost, the stakes were higher. A trip to the Super Bowl was on the line.

Secondly, the Packers dominated the Seahawks. Green bay led 16-0 at the half, and 19-7 with 4-minutes left in the game. Super Bowl plans were being made.

Against the 49ers, there was never a sense of comfort in what ended up being a back-and-forth contest.

Two plays stand out from that 1999 game: The 49ers final offensive play from scrimmage, and when Jerry Rice fumbled the ball earlier in that drive. Officials missed the call and there was no replay.

As for the 2015 NFC Championship game, there was…

The fake field goal that went for a touchdown.

Morgan Burnett intercepting Russell Wilson in the 4th quarter and willingly falling to the turf instead of seeking more yards.

Wilson’s two-point conversion prayer that tied the game at 22.

The onside kick.

Wilson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse to end the game and the Packers season.

It was the most jaw-dropping loss in Packers history.

With respect to my friend Rob, the answer to the question is the 2015 NFC Championship game, the Grand Canyon, and everything else.

