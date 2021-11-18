KENOSHA- Kenosha Police are doubling down on security measures ahead of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Homicide Trial.

Kenosha Police say they arrested a man who identified himself as a producer for the news network MSNBC after they were found be to trying to photograph members of the jury.

Judge Bruce Schroeder commented on the arrest this morning.

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know the ultimate truth but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone following the jury bus is extremely serious matter,” Schroeder said.

NBC News later responded to the incident.

NBC News statement: "Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them" (1/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

Kenosha police released the following information on their Twitter account

Last night a person who is alleging to be affiliated with a national media outlet was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic related citations. Police suspect this person was trying to photograph jurors. This incident is being investigated much further. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

Schroeder went on to say that MSNBC will no longer be allowed in the courthouse for the duration of the trial.

Kenosha Police Wednesday also confirmed that two people were arrested outside the courthouse. A 20 year old man was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct while a 34-year old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

You can find all of our coverage of the Rittenhouse Trial here.