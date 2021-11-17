Congratulations to Brewers starter Corbin Burnes for producing one of the best seasons for a starter in franchise history.

An historic season, Burnes set a Major League record for most strikeouts without a walk to begin the season (58).

Burnes teamed up with Josh Hader to throw the Brewers first no-hitter since 1987.

No starting pitcher in the National League posted a better ERA than Burnes’s 2.43. In addition, Burnes’s strikeout rate per nine-innings was the best in baseball.

But Burnes is not the only one who deserves credit for his Cy Young Award winning season.

Credit also goes to Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns for ensuring that season occurred in a Brewers uniform.

Stearns chose to stick with a player who posted an 8.82 ERA in 2019, and spent the bulk of the season at triple-A. Stearns stood by a home-grown talent in his mid-20’s with a 96-MPH cutter making under $600,000 a year.

Burnes is a classic example of a young player continuing to develop long after beginning his major league career.

Patience is a virtue. Corbin Burnes is exhibit-A.

