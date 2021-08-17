September 1st, 2018: The Brewers trailed the Chicago Cubs by 5-games for the NL Central division lead entering the final month of the regular season.

It appeared to be wild card or bust for the Crew.

October 1st, 2018: The Brewers beat the Cubs at Wrigley in game-163 to secure a division title.

Today, the Brewers own a commanding division lead with the pesky Reds and always-in-the-way Cardinals chasing.

Nothing has slowed the Brewers roll. Injuries, COVID…nothing. But nothing about the Brewers 7.5 game lead over the Reds is absolute.

To win the division, one must win within the division. To date, the Brewers are 38-19 against NL Central division rivals with thirteen games against the Cardinals remaining.

The Cardinals are not going to catch the Brewers, but they sure always seem to be in the way.

