In 2015, the NFL shut down a fantasy football convention in Las Vegas because of it’s proximity to the casino floor inside the Venetian.

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a plan to work with television networks to incorporate sports gambling into the TV deals.

Earlier this year, the league announced that Caesars Entertainment will be the Official Casino Partner of the NFL.

What took so long?

For years, the NFL has profited on the popularity of fantasy leagues around the country. Why are NFL games consistently among the highest rated programs of the year? Fantasy football broadens the appeal of a Thursday night game between the Browns and Jaguars.

More interest, more ratings. More ratings, more dollars.

The NBA and MLB would like nothing more than to dent the NFL’s shield. It’s part of the reason the leagues were quick to soften its collective stance on gambling. The NFL is now softening its stance. Or, perhaps, fighting back.

It’s only a matter of time before fans will be able to place bets at the stadium or arena.

College and pro.

