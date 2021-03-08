Three weeks from the beginning of Major League Baseball’s regular season and teams still aren’t certain the rules by which each team will operate.

Dangling over the head of every National League team is the idea of the universal designated hitter.

The league wants it.

The players want it.

So, what’s the deal?

Major League Baseball would rather use the DH as a bargaining chip to also expand the post-season. Something the players aren’t in favor of.

Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season.

The common misconception is that these changes are aimed at solely speeding up the pace of play.

More accurately: These changes are designed to increase the quality of entertainment.

The universal designated hitter and expanded playoffs would do the game a world of good. Yet here we are wondering if the rule will be incorporated between now and April 1st.

Why?

Because Major League Baseball would rather win its war with the players than win over the fans.

