MILWAUKEE- A 3 and a half month old girl is in critical condition while a 24 year old woman and 4 year old child suffered serious injuries after a car crash earlier this afternoon.

Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar says the 34 year old male driver of the vehicle was attempting to pass another car on the right hand side on Greenfield Avenue near 34th street when he lost control and slammed into a parked car.

“This incident is typical of what we see in the city of Milwaukee as far as reckless driving,” Salazar said during a news conference Monday afternoon. “It’s completely avoidable and absolutely defies logic why you’d have children in a vehicle driving at that speed unrestrained.”

Salazar did not say how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash but said it was going over the posted speed limit, which is 35 miles per hour.

The male driver of the vehicle was not hurt but was arrested at the scene and charged with OWI. Charges against him are still pending.

The identities of those involved in the crash are unknown.

Last week the Milwaukee Police Department announced the creation of a taskforce aimed at curbing reckless driving. Last year 77 people were killed in car accidents on city streets, an uptick of 51% compared to 2019.