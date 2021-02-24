Bucks forward Khris Middleton is having a career-season. The two-time all-star is averaging over 20 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Through 32 games, Middleton is averaging a career-high 6.2 assists per game and is flirting with another 50/40/90 season.

Middleton will watch this year’s all-star game March 7th in Atlanta.

Maybe being snubbed isn’t the worst thing.

The Bucks second half scheduled features (7) occasions where games will be played on back-to-back nights. On (6) occasions, the Bucks will play four games in six nights.

The second half schedule is relentless.

The first half schedule is relentless.

The NBA has asked more of its players in the last 7 months than at any stretch of time in league history.

The players are drained.

Aside of contract incentives tied to being an all-star, my guess is that most players would appreciate a week off during these unusual times.

Middleton, a young father, would proudly represent the Bucks if called upon, but maybe being snubbed isn’t such a bad thing for a team with championship aspirations.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.