We’re almost through, Milwaukee.

The Bucks released a statement on Tuesday night, saying that they’ve submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee to host up to 25% capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games.

If approved, fans could be back inside the arena as soon as later this month.

Here’s where your responsibility kicks in: don’t be an idiot.

In the month of January, I was incredibly fortunate to attend two NFL playoff games in person.

I felt safe. I socially distanced. I followed the protocols. I wore my mask at all times when not eating and drinking.

Most others did as well.

It took nothing away from my gameday experience.

It was such a breath of fresh air, for the first time in 10 months, to enjoy sports in person again.

I cheered, high-fived, and hugged with my family inside my ticket pod.

It felt like going to a football game.

There were a select few fans that apparently felt they were too good for those protocols.

Luckily, they were reprimanded by stadium staff.

But, beecause most people followed the rules, we were rewarded with the ability to go to more than just one game.

So IF this happens, IF the plans are approved by the city of Milwaukee, do your best to follow the rules.

And maybe, just maybe, we can take another step closer to…dare I say…normal.