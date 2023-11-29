“The Adrian Griffin hire is on track to go down as the biggest mistake any team has made this offseason.”

Harsh words and the very first sentence in Kevin O’Connor’s first month NBA power rankings.

O’Connor is a well-known writer and he’s way off base.

O’Connor’s explanation is all about Griffin’s defensive scheme and how players are being utilized on the floor. Never mind that the Bucks are 13-5 and own the third best record in the NBA.

While the Bucks are working through some kinks with new talent and a new coach, they are also finding ways to win.

Bigger picture, and what O’Connor fails to mention, is that the hiring of Griffin was endorsed by Giannis. The hiring if Griffin was part of the Bucks strategy to retain the most dominant player in the World…and it worked.

The hiring of Griffin and the trade acquisition of Damian Lillard led to Giannis signing a multi-year contract extension just before the start of the regular season.

It’s too early to tell just how much fruit the Adrian Griffin era will bear, but for now, he’s part of the reason Giannis will remain a Buck for years to come.

So, explain to me how his hiring was a mistake?

