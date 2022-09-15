Aaron Rodgers said all the right things on Wednesday.

We all saw how he looked during a Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

Irate, frustrated, despondent, incommunicative.

Yet, during Wednesday’s media availability, Rodgers seemed understanding and empathetic toward the plight of a young wide receiver finding his footing in the NFL.

These seemingly juxtaposed messages need to align on Sunday night.

Mistakes are going to continue to happen from Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Good or bad, right or wrong, it’s the reality of the situation.

We need to see Rodgers take the empathy he showed in front of the microphone on Wednesday and employ it in the heat of battle on Sunday.

Align your words with your actions, and we’re finally making some progress.

