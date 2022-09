MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department today releasing images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run on Milwaukee’s east side Sunday night.

The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2018 dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say it likely will have front end damage and missing the driver’s side mirror.

32-year-old Arne Japheth Bast was allegedly struck by the SUV near East Brady and Franklin Place around midnight Sunday. Bath was struck while crossing the street.