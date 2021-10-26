GREEN BAY- The Packers wide receiver corps gets ever thinner ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team today announcing that wide receiver Allen Lazard has been added to the COVID-19/Restricted list. Lazard is the 3rd Packer added to the list this week. On Sunday the team announced that Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19 and that WR Davante Adams was placed on the restricted list. It’s unknown if Adams has tested positive for the virus.

The Packers travel to Phoenix this week for a Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.