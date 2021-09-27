The St. Louis Cardinals are on a 16-game winning streak.

Still, the Brewers were able to clinch the NL Central division crown on Sunday with a week left in the regular season.

It speaks volumes about how good they’ve been all season long.

“They just did it so different this year,” Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “They played from ahead. Apparently, the St. Louis Cardinals have decided they’re never going to lose again in the history of the world. They’re just going to always win, which must be fun. Even with them winning 16 in a row, which is unheard of this time of year, the Brewers still knocked them off with 6 games to play. If they don’t build a huge lead, this thing gets dicey.”

The Brewers now wait to see who their NLDS opponent will be.

All signs point to the Braves or Phillies.

The Brewers will host Game 1 of that NLDS on Friday, October 8th.