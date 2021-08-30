It’s litmus test time for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers avoided a sweep in Minneapolis on Sunday with a 6 to 2 win.

Next up – a trip to San Francisco to take on the Giants, who currently hold the best record in baseball.

“It’s going to be a tough series,” Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “The Brewers played the Giants very tough in Milwaukee. “They stacked up fine against them the first time around, even though they lost two of the three. They do have Burnes and Woodruff going in the first two games. I’m sure the Giants aren’t real happy about having to face those guys right out of the gate.”

The Brewers still lead their division by 8 and a half games.

Coverage of tonight’s game in the Bay Area starts at 8 here on WTMJ.