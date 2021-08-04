Is it starting to feel real to you yet?

Since acquiring infielder Willy Adames on May 21st, no team in baseball has a better record than the Milwaukee Brewers (44-21).

Since the all-star break, the Brewers offense leads the Major League’s in runs scored per game.

Since July 1st, the Brewers bullpen ERA is the best in the National League and the starting staff boasts three pitchers with ERAs in the twos.

The Brewers have taken advantage of a soft schedule, regularly beating up on the likes of the Diamondbacks, Pirates, Cubs and Nationals.

But one cannot discount the early season success against the NL West.

Against the Dodgers and Padres – two of the top three teams in the National League’s best division – the Brewers are 8-3. Seven of those games were played well before the Adames trade.

Next up on the schedule: A three game series against a San Francisco Giants team that owns the best record in baseball (67-40). The Brewers will face the Giants seven times before the regular season ends.

Is it starting to feel real to you? I’ll ask you again after the weekend.

