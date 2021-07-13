He’s a dominant player, BUT [insert line from so-called expert].

Why is it that Giannis, after back-to-back MVP awards, a defensive player of the year award, multiple first team all-NBA designations, and back-to-back 40-point NBA Finals double-doubles is still being criticized for the things, he doesn’t do well?

He can’t shoot free throws: A convenient argument when Giannis goes 5-12. Where’s the praise when he goes 13-17?

He can’t shoot the three! Was Shaq ever mocked for such a short-coming? Does Steph Curry ever get ridiculed for not playing above the rim.

He can’t close out a game in crunch-time! Name one player who won an NBA title, by himself.

It should be the other way around. Giannis does struggle with the three, but his work ethic, dominance on both ends of the floor, and all-or-nothing approach to every minute he plays supersedes it.

If your takeaway after watching Giannis play in this post-season is that his stat-stuffing performances are hollow and lack impact? I can’t help you.

You can keep trying to make him one, but Giannis is not a target.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.