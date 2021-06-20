Home court advantage is back in Milwaukee.

Thanks to a 103 to 96 win by the Atlanta Hawks over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Bucks will play host to the first two games of the best of seven Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday.

The road to The Finals starts Wednesday at @FiservForum!!



Limited tickets available at https://t.co/FxYewp0fI7 pic.twitter.com/QeCvNgW8BY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 21, 2021

During the regular season, the Bucks won two our of three against the Hawks:

January 24: Bucks 129, Hawks 115

April 15: Bucks 120, Hawks 109

April 25: Hawks 111, Bucks 104

Winner of this series will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Finals.