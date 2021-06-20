Home court advantage is back in Milwaukee.
Thanks to a 103 to 96 win by the Atlanta Hawks over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Bucks will play host to the first two games of the best of seven Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday.
The road to The Finals starts Wednesday at @FiservForum!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 21, 2021
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/FxYewp0fI7 pic.twitter.com/QeCvNgW8BY
During the regular season, the Bucks won two our of three against the Hawks:
- January 24: Bucks 129, Hawks 115
- April 15: Bucks 120, Hawks 109
- April 25: Hawks 111, Bucks 104
Winner of this series will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Finals.