MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Sunday, May 4th are:



+ Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood

+ Blur: To The End

+ Woolly

+ Shorts: Surprise, Surprise – 7:15 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the only screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this collection of “wacky, witty, and fast-paced” short films.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

RECENTLY FROM WHAT’S ON TAP: 25 Cats From Qatar, 2025 WAMI Awards and Wisconsin weekend events