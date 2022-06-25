WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Jane Matenaer- WTMJ’s Jane Matenaer talked with Tanya Atkinson from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin about what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for Wisconsin.

Melissa Barclay- WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay talked with Anna Demuse from Pro-Life Wisconsin about what their next steps are.

Kristen Byrne- TMJ4’s Kristen Byrne joined the show to talk about the safety- or lack thereof- in some baby products.

Jackie Ove- South Milwaukee Public Health Administrator Jackie Ove joined the show to discuss the city’s recent water emergency.

Mike Spaulding- WTMJ’s Managing Editor Mike Spaulding joined the show to give a preview of this year’s Summerfest.