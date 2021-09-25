WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall and other school board members stepping down elsewhere in Wisconsin.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the program to discuss Foxconn’s future plans for Wisconsin.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss her reporting on prescription drug data from 2020 and also discusses a story on a shortage of dental hygienists in Wisconsin.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program from Whistling Straits in Sheboygan to talk about the Ryder Cup.

Matt Pauley – Brewers Extra Innings host at WTMJ – Matt joins the program to discuss Bob Uecker Day in Wisconsin and previews Ryan Braun’s retirement ceremony which is scheduled for Sunday (09/26/21).