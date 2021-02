The guys recap another whooping by the Bucks, this time over the Indiana Pacers. They talk Giannis’ 21st career triple double, plus the play of the bench where starters didn’t have to play in the 4th quarter. We get the guys’ Stat of the Day. We also get into what’s going on with the G-League and what that could mean for Bucks rosters. All that and so much more! Enjoy!