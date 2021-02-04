More snow is on the way!

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky says:

Some light freezing drizzle or wintry mix is possible this morning before a heavy mix to snow moves in by midday. The snow really ramps up this afternoon and we’ll have snow covered and slippery roads for the evening commute.

The accumulating snow should wrap up by 8 p.m. this evening, but snow showers and blowing snow continues through the night. This quick moving storm system likely brings 2-4″ of snow to Milwaukee and 4-6″ of snow northwest of the metro area.

A blast of cold air is also on the way and temperatures crash by tomorrow morning. Very cold conditions settle in for the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the single digits with low temperatures below zero. Wind chill will be between -10 and -30 through the weekend.

Niznansky also joined WTMJ’s Gene Mueller for a timeline of what to expect today. Listen below.