WATCH LIVE

You can watch the debate live below or click here.

Five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for one of Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senate seats take the stage Sunday night for the first televised debate of primary season. WTMJ and our sister station 101.7 The Truth will simulcast TMJ4’s debate Sunday night.

WHO IS PARTICIPATING?

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, and Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara.

WHO ARE THE MODERATORS?

Both debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

WHEN AND WHERE?

The debate will take place at Marquette University’s Varsity Theater on Sunday, July 17th. The debate starts at 6pm and will be broadcast live on TMJ4 News.

WHERE CAN I LISTEN?

You can listen to a simulcast of the debate on 101.7 The Truth starting at 6pm. You can listen to debate coverage on WTMJ immediately following the Brewers game. You can also listen to the debate here or on The Truth’s stream here.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The next debate moderated by TMJ4 News and simulcast on WTMJ will feature the Republicans squaring off in next month’s primary in the race for Governor. Confirmed participants are former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels, and State Representative Timothy Ramthun. The gubernatorial debate will take place on July 24th at 6pm.

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Wisconsin’s partisan primary will be held on Tuesday, August 9th. You can find all your voting information here. The general election will be held Tuesday, November 8th.