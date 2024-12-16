MADISON — At least three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead and at least six others were hurt in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison on the morning of Monday, December 16, 2024.

Leaders from across Wisconsin and the United States are reacting live to the news of this shooting. WTMJ has gathered statements and reactions below:

I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 16, 2024

My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation. https://t.co/P2pMJmtsPW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 16, 2024

I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 16, 2024

My office is aware of reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.



We are in touch with local law enforcement, and will continue to monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can provide to our first responders. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) December 16, 2024

Thoughts and prayers without action means more school shootings, more dead kids.



More ACTION is needed by our elected officials.



And more BACKBONE to stand up to gun manufacturers.



This is uniquely a United States problem that doesn't have to happen. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) December 16, 2024

Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard

Our hearts are heavy with profound sorrow as we stand in solidarity with our friends and neighbors at Abundant Life Christian School during this extraordinarily difficult time. We are saddened by the lives lost, injuries sustained, and the emotional and physical trauma experienced during today’s incident. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the school’s students, families, and staff.

This unimaginable tragedy impacts not just one school but all of us in the Greater Madison community. No one should face these complex emotions in isolation. As a community bound by mutual respect and compassion, we urge everyone to continue looking out for one another, to offer kindness, and to keep the Abundant Life Christian School community in your thoughts.

Today, this situation caused nine of our schools to be placed into Secure, which is part of our safety protocols. During this time, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. The last Secure was lifted at 1:15 p.m.

Tomorrow, MMSD will continue classes as scheduled. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff remain our absolute highest priority. We are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing environment where everyone feels secure, heard, and cared for. We recognize that processing traumatic events can be emotionally overwhelming. Comprehensive resources will be available to support our students, families, and staff during this challenging period.

Wisconsin State Superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy with great sorrow as we mourn the senseless loss of life in yet another school shooting. No community should ever face the pain of losing children, teachers, or friends to violence – especially in our schools. Our schools are meant to be safe places.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe, and so our children feel secure. We owe it to every student, parent, and teacher to turn this great sense of grief that we are experiencing into action and build a future where senseless acts of violence are no longer a reality. The time for change is long past. Together, we will stand strong and demand the safety our children deserve.”

Dane County Executive Melissa Agard issued the following statement in the wake of the shooting:

“Today, our community is reeling from the heartbreaking and senseless tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the students, educators, and everyone affected by this unimaginable and unacceptable violence.

Dane County stands united in grief with the Abundant Life Christian School community. We are committed to supporting the school, its students, and their families during this devastating time, and will work closely with law enforcement and other first responders, mental health professionals, and community leaders to provide resources and care for those who need it most.

No community should ever have to endure such a tragedy. My administration will do everything in its power to provide assistance in the face of this devastating loss. To all those grieving, please know that you are not alone. Dane County stands with you, and we are here to support you in any way possible. I have been in communication with the Governor’s office as well as the Mayor of Madison’s office and we will continue to update the public as we learn more.”

Doc Rivers on the tragic shooting in Madison. pic.twitter.com/Ocmobmnhf7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2024

National Response:

The following comments were issued by The White House: “The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed.”

I’ve been live on TikTok fighting for children’s lives and firearm reform, while a school shooting happens in Madison Wisconsin during it.



Enough is enough!!



I’m so tired of it. Now more parents are going to join the club we never wanted to be apart of.



We have to do something — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) December 16, 2024

BREAKING: Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting at Abundant Life Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin. The school educates students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.



Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, free from the threat of gun… — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) December 16, 2024