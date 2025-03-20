WAUKESHA, Wis. — A review hearing for Morgan Geyser’s conditional release plan set for Friday, March 21 has been canceled.

Wisconsin Community Services is still working on Geyser’s conditional release plan, which will transition her from Winnebago Mental Health Institute to a group home. Waukesha County court set a new review hearing date for April 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Geyser has lived at the health institute since 2017 after she and Anissa Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental defect in the 2014 stabbing of their 12-year-old friend Payton Leutner. Then 12-year-olds Geyser and Weier had been attempting to appease the fictional character Slender Man. Weier was granted conditional release in 2021.

After multiple petitions to the court for her release, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren approved Geyser’s latest appeal in January 2025. Last month he upheld his decision when Wisconsin Department of Health Services officals attempted to revoke her release, citing concerns about her reading material and a man from outside the health insitutute she’d had contact with.

The conditional release plan will include provisions that she remain under communal supervision and undergo periodic reevaluations. The timeframe for her release is still unknown.