WAUWATOSA, Wisc. – The fate for Joseph Mensah remains unknown at this time as the federal civil case against the former Wauwatosa police officer ended with a hung jury on Thursday afternoon.

Mensah was a police officer with the Wauwatosa Police Department and had killed three people of color in a span of five years, including 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside the Mayfair Mall in 2020.

After he Milwaukee County District Attorney did not pursue charges against Mensah, Cole’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit….alleging the officer used excessive force and the department promoted racism.

Mensah had previously shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after he failed to lower a sword he was wielding and Jay Anderson Jr. who was sleeping in a park after hours while armed with a handgun.

Mensah resigned from the department in 2020 and was hired at Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, prosecutors have stated that the case will be retried starting on September 8th of this year.