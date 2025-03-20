MILWAUKEE — The first sign of spring in southeast Wisconsin is the return of the peregrine falcons.

Two of the endangered birds were spotted on the cameras at the We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. They tend to get ready to create nests and lay their eggs in the early spring.

We Energies provides livestreaming cameras for the endangered species’ nest boxes at:

Oak Creek Power Plant

Port Washington Generating Station

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

Exactly one year ago, the first peregrine falcon eggs were laid for the 2024 season.

We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early 1990s. According to We Energies, 444 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.