GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien is tracking the threat of a tornado in the southwest corner of the state near Grant County, Wisconsin.

According to Koplien’s research and the National Weather Service (NWS), this threat includes potential tornadoes, hail up to two inches, or wind up at 70 MPH.

NWS estimations suggest the impacted region, which includes the northeast corner of Iowa and the northwest corner of Illinois, includes more than 2.3 million people, 1,172 schools and 85 hospitals.

Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re located in or passing through the area on Tuesday, April 16.