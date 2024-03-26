MILWAUKEE – Another Milwaukee organization has come out publicly against a proposed 252 million dollar Milwaukee Public Schools referendum.

The Greater Milwaukee Committee released a statement Tuesday, stating that a lack of transparency over plans for the funds should the referendum pass led them to publicly oppose the measure.

“While the longstanding challenges at MPS cry out for direct action and significant support, the lack of transparency surrounding this referendum and the failure to clearly articulate a measurable plan for how these additional financial resources will improve student outcomes leave the GMC unable to support the current referendum,” the statement read in part. “Without a clear roadmap toward progress in achievement, the process outlined over the last few months appears to be an endorsement of the status quo, something the community should not find acceptable.”

GMC’s stance follows a similar statement from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, who earlier this month announced their opposition.

“The business community is just simply asking if we’re going to invest over a quarter of a billion dollars, ‘what’s the plan?’…and there is no plan,” president Dale Kooyenga told WTMJ. “You’re looking at a significant increase in the cost of living in Milwaukee, [so] for affordable housing and for attracting and maintaining businesses, MMAC has come out against the MPS referendum.”

Earlier this month, MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News if passed, the referendum would be used to maintain already existing services.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wisconsin’s Afternoon News talks MPS referendum with Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley

“Since 2020 from the first referendum, we were able to add back art, music, physical education, library media specialists, smaller class sizes, and counselors,” said Dr. Posley. “And we’re looking to maintain that.”

If the measure fails, Dr. Posley warns there could be layoffs, less access to music and art, and transportation to and from school will be impacted.

The average Milwaukee resident would see about 216 dollars added to their tax bill per 100,000 dollars in their home’s value.

LISTEN: Decision Wisconsin: The ABCs of the 2024 MPS Referendum