MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Basketball Assistant Coach Jose Winston reminds his players about the importance of Black History Month and the part they play as role models in the community.

“I try to reflect on and set an example each and [these] every day for young men,” Winston tells WTMJ. “When I think about Black History Month… every day I think about the opportunities we have to help put other young men in a position to better themselves, to better their community, [and] to better their families.”

Coach Winston’s goal is to help his players see that they are “walking history”.

“For some of you, you weren’t supposed to be here… for some of you, you’ll be the first to get degrees in your family. Embrace that,” he said. “Then you have to go back and pay it forward. You have to then help somebody else out… lead somebody else to help others out.”

Winston credits Panthers Head Coach Bart Lundy for getting them involved in the community, so they know that life is bigger than basketball.

“We’re part of the Boys & Girls Club. We’re part of programs that are in MPS,” Winston said. “When they’re here, they feel like they’re doing something for the community, and that means a lot to them.”

Coach Winston gets his inspiration from how he was raised in Milwaukee. He played basketball and won three state championships at Vincent High School, and was named Wisconsin State Player of the Year in 1998. Regardless of his achievements, Winston knows none of it would be possible without the help of the people who came before him.

“Me sitting here comes from the struggles of so many other people who have sacrificed to give me the things that I needed to have in order to be successful,” he said. “So it’s now my responsibility to do that for other young men. Whether it’s black young men or white young men, whatever it is… [with me] being a man… it’s my responsibility to help them to become better.”

One thing Winston continues to teach all his players is they should always put effort into the important things in their lives. “Because you can’t get time back,” he said. “And there’s no need to waste your time if you don’t care about something.”