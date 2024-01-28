WISCONSIN–Governor Evers will be traveling all across the state to announce the new Governor Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce on Monday. He will be traveling with Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, DWD Secretary Pechacek, and DHS Secretary Johnson for this 2024 State of the State tour.

The tour will begin at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI at 10am where Gov. Evers will host a press conference and sign an executive order to create the new Healthcare Workforce Task Force, followed by a tour of the facility.

Gov. Evers and his administration will also highlight their efforts to address the chronic challenges facing the state’s healthcare workforce.

Gov. Evers will then go to Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI at 12:30pm, and then to Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI at 3:15pm.

Lt. Gov. Rodriguez will separate from the group after the initial press conference and go to the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin in Wausau, WI at 12:45pm, and then to Sauk Prairie Hospital in Prairie du Sac, WI at 3:30pm.