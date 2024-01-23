Update at 8:07am: RUSD posting the following on Facebook: “First Student should be communicating with you and all other families impacted by this soon. If you don’t hear from First Student and can’t get your child to school in another manner, please call your school and the absence will be excused. Thank you for your understanding.”

RACINE – As commuters navigate icy roads across Southeast Wisconsin, the conditions have caused some confusion in the Racine Unified School District this morning.

At 7:05am, the district sent out a Facebook post advising parents that many buses were delayed due to the icy roads:

However, hundreds of parents and community members responded saying their kids were being dropped back off by buses and told class had been called off.

At 7:35, RUSD Chief of Communications Stacy Tapp confirmed to WTMJ that classes are on as scheduled in Racine, though she acknowledged that busses were dropping kids back off at their homes.

“We’re working to get communication out to those families, but classes are on today” Tapp told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “There’s no normal when road conditions are what they are, that’s why we’re asking for patience and understand because buses will be delayed in several [areas].”

Tapp said parents can use an excused absence for students if they determine it is unsafe to transport their children to school.

WTMJ has reached out to First Student, the company that provides bus transportation for Racine students, for comment on the situation, as well as plans for getting students home after classes let out this afternoon.

